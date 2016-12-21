Fire Marshal Laursen Wins Mitchell De...

Fire Marshal Laursen Wins Mitchell Department Of Public Safety Award

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: KUQL-FM Mitchell

The Mitchell Department of Public Safety has awarded Fire Marshal Marius Laursen the Pursuit of Excellence Award. The annual award is presented to an employee from the Mitchell Department of Public Safety that exhibits a professional commitment to the Mitchell Department of Public Safety and the citizens of the Mitchell area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mitchell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper, Dir Montana DPHHS can't under... Dec 6 Don Birkholz 1
News INTERVIEW: Sheriff Mark Kessler (Oct '09) Aug '16 Kathy cz 19
Mitchell Music Thread (Oct '14) Aug '16 Musikologist 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Jul '16 america first 13
Debate: Marijuana - Mitchell, SD (Sep '10) Feb '16 Whitney 5
Heather Palmer (Jun '13) Jan '16 Steve 2
find people for free sex here! (Sep '13) Sep '15 terry 7
See all Mitchell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mitchell Forum Now

Mitchell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mitchell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Mitchell, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,954 • Total comments across all topics: 277,427,013

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC