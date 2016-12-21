Fire Marshal Laursen Wins Mitchell Department Of Public Safety Award
The Mitchell Department of Public Safety has awarded Fire Marshal Marius Laursen the Pursuit of Excellence Award. The annual award is presented to an employee from the Mitchell Department of Public Safety that exhibits a professional commitment to the Mitchell Department of Public Safety and the citizens of the Mitchell area.
