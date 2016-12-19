Construction Bids Due Soon For Aquati...

Construction Bids Due Soon For Aquatic Center In Mitchell

Monday Dec 19

MITCHELL, S.D. Construction bids are due soon for a city aquatic center that Mitchell voters narrowly approved a year ago. Resident Ed Potzler, who's been leading the charge against the project, believes it should be funded more by private dollars instead of the $8.1 million authorized by 54 percent of voters.

