Three People Arrested After Mitchell Bar Burglary
Three people have been arrested after a weekend burglary at a Mitchell bar and grill. On Sunday morning just after 9 a.m., Mitchell police received a report of a burglary that occurred at The Scoreboard earlier that morning.
