Formerly Captive Turkeys Causing Damage Neara
Domesticated turkeys surrounding northern Mitchell are causing problems on private property, in comparison to their wild counterparts. The Mitchell Daily Republic reports that the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department plans to increase the turkey population in most areas of the state, but have made an exception for an approximately 70 square-mile area in Davison and Hanson counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Mitchell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper, Dir Montana DPHHS can't under...
|Dec 6
|Don Birkholz
|1
|INTERVIEW: Sheriff Mark Kessler (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|Kathy cz
|19
|Mitchell Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Debate: Marijuana - Mitchell, SD (Sep '10)
|Feb '16
|Whitney
|5
|Heather Palmer (Jun '13)
|Jan '16
|Steve
|2
|find people for free sex here! (Sep '13)
|Sep '15
|terry
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mitchell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC