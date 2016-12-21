Formerly Captive Turkeys Causing Dama...

Formerly Captive Turkeys Causing Damage Neara

Saturday Nov 26 KELO-TV Sioux Falls

Domesticated turkeys surrounding northern Mitchell are causing problems on private property, in comparison to their wild counterparts. The Mitchell Daily Republic reports that the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department plans to increase the turkey population in most areas of the state, but have made an exception for an approximately 70 square-mile area in Davison and Hanson counties.

Mitchell, SD

