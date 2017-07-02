6 Faculty Interested in University's Early Retirement Offer
The Missoulian reports the university recently offered early retirement incentives to 100 faculty members to reduce personnel costs due to declining enrollment. Fourteen who were of retirement age expressed interest, along with the six from the second round.
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ChaCha Guides. (Feb '07)
|Jun 20
|Timid
|2
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Jun 20
|Brickast
|3
|Dr. Schuller Eaten by Power People
|Jun 20
|Chiggern
|2
|Get Pain medsand others
|Jun 18
|online
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Amazenblue
|77
|Missoula Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|7
|So the Republican slammed the liar
|May '17
|Tommy
|1
