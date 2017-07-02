6 Faculty Interested in University's ...

6 Faculty Interested in University's Early Retirement Offer

The Missoulian reports the university recently offered early retirement incentives to 100 faculty members to reduce personnel costs due to declining enrollment. Fourteen who were of retirement age expressed interest, along with the six from the second round.

