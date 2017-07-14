14:19 5.8 magnitude earthquake rattles Helena area

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake that hit western Montana, United States early Thursday morning was felt from Missoula to Billings and some surrounding states, Helenair.com reported. The quake's epicenter was about 6 miles south of Lincoln, originating from a depth of nearly 3 miles underground, according to a preliminary report from the U.S. Geological Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.