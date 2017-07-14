14:19 5.8 magnitude earthquake rattle...

14:19 5.8 magnitude earthquake rattles Helena area

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: AkiPress

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake that hit western Montana, United States early Thursday morning was felt from Missoula to Billings and some surrounding states, Helenair.com reported. The quake's epicenter was about 6 miles south of Lincoln, originating from a depth of nearly 3 miles underground, according to a preliminary report from the U.S. Geological Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missoula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lolo Music Thread 10 hr Musikologist 1
ChaCha Guides. (Feb '07) Jun 20 Timid 2
LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans Jun 20 Brickast 3
Dr. Schuller Eaten by Power People Jun 20 Chiggern 2
Get Pain medsand others Jun 18 online 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) May '17 Amazenblue 77
Missoula Music Thread (Jan '14) May '17 Musikologist 7
See all Missoula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missoula Forum Now

Missoula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Missoula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Missoula, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,024 • Total comments across all topics: 282,290,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC