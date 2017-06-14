Weevil roundup a success at Wyoming wildlife refuge

In this May 24, 2017, photo Luke Barrett, left, and Bryce Christiaens examine a pan full of weevils during a volunteer effort to collect the bugs and transplant them to other areas on the National Bison Range near Moise, Mont. less In this May 24, 2017, photo Luke Barrett, left, and Bryce Christiaens examine a pan full of weevils during a volunteer effort to collect the bugs and transplant them to other areas on the National Bison Range ... more MOIESE, Mont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.