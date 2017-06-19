Want To Be Like Jesus? Assault A Reporter, Apparently
Enter this Missoulian letter to the editor , which compares Representative Greg Gianforte's body-slamming of reporter Ben Jacobs to Jesus overthrowing the tables of money-lenders in the Jewish temple. "He also proved to be a real Montanan to his supporters who are not self-proclaimed Christians but abide by the teachings and actions of Jesus," Peter Linzmaier's letter concluded.
