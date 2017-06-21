University of Montana President Searc...

University of Montana President Search Going Strong

University of Montana officials say several applicants have shown interest in the university president position, many of whom have held leadership positions at other higher education campuses. The Missoulian reported Wednesday that the consultant leading the recruitment has talked to over 24 potential candidates.

