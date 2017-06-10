TV exec donated to Gianforte campaign...

TV exec donated to Gianforte campaign day after body slam attack

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A Sinclair Broadcasting Group executive donated to Rep. Greg Gianforte's congressional campaign twice, once in March and against the day after he body slammed a reporter. An executive with the right-leaning Sinclair Broadcasting Group was among a record-breaking flood of donors that rang in Republican Greg Gianforte's congressional victory in Montana - despite having beat up a journalist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missoula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ChaCha Guides. (Feb '07) Jun 20 Timid 2
LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans Jun 20 Brickast 3
Dr. Schuller Eaten by Power People Jun 20 Chiggern 2
Get Pain medsand others Jun 18 online 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) May '17 Amazenblue 77
Missoula Music Thread (Jan '14) May '17 Musikologist 7
So the Republican slammed the liar May '17 Tommy 1
See all Missoula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missoula Forum Now

Missoula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Missoula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Missoula, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,907 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC