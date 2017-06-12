Turning 21? Burn, baby, burn with Feruqi's Flaming Lamborghini

What you're drinking: the Flaming Lamborghini at Feruqi's Where you're drinking it: With roughly one bar for every 1,600 residents, Montana is an, umm, accommodating place to turn 21, and Missoula, as the second-largest and obviously best city in Montana, is the best town in which to partake on your special day.…

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Missoula Independent Online.