Submission management startup Submittable raises $5M
Submittable , a startup used by more than 9,000 companies to manage submissions, has raised $5 million in Series A funding. Missoula, Montana-based Submittable was founded in 2010 with an initial focus on literary magazines that wanted help keeping track of manuscript submissions.
