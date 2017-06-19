State of Montana v. Gregory Zietlow
COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Brett D. Schandelson, Tipp & Buley, P.C., Missoula, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, Tammy K Plubell, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana Kirsten Pabst, Missoula County Attorney, Britany Santomo, Deputy County Attorney, Missoula, Montana A 1 Gregory Zietlow appeals from an order entered in the Montana Fourth Judicial District Court, Missoula County, finding there was particularized suspicion to initiate an investigatory stop of Zietlow's vehicle for driving under the influence . We affirm.
