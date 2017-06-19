Panda Bear Discusses "Skeletal" New Solo Material

Noah Lennox has been on tour for the past year in support of Animal Collective's latest album, Painting With , and he's also been hard at work on new Panda Bear solo material, as he talked about in a recent interview with The Missoulian . When he talked to the Montana newspaper, he had apparently wrapped up his Panda Bear Meets The Grim Reaper follow-up "about four hours ago."

