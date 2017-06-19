Panda Bear Discusses "Skeletal" New Solo Material
Noah Lennox has been on tour for the past year in support of Animal Collective's latest album, Painting With , and he's also been hard at work on new Panda Bear solo material, as he talked about in a recent interview with The Missoulian . When he talked to the Montana newspaper, he had apparently wrapped up his Panda Bear Meets The Grim Reaper follow-up "about four hours ago."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stereogum.
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ChaCha Guides. (Feb '07)
|Jun 20
|Timid
|2
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Jun 20
|Brickast
|3
|Dr. Schuller Eaten by Power People
|Jun 20
|Chiggern
|2
|Get Pain medsand others
|Jun 18
|online
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|May 25
|Amazenblue
|77
|Missoula Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May 25
|Musikologist
|7
|So the Republican slammed the liar
|May 25
|Tommy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC