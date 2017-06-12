Pair killed in I-90 crash east of Missoula identified
Montana authorities have identified the two people killed in a crash on Interstate 90 near Missoula as 22-year-old Deborah Alteneder and 22-year-old Joshua Creel. Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson tells the Missoulian that Alteneder, the driver, was from Missoula and Creel was from Liberty, Indiana.
