Morning reporter - Missoula
Wake Up Montana, a Cowles Montana Media newscast, is looking for a good storyteller with a dynamic personality for a Morning Reporter/MMJ position based in Missoula, MT. Wake Up Montana is a statewide morning show going out to more than 392,000 households which is equivalent to it being the 79th media market in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|May 25
|Amazenblue
|77
|Missoula Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May 25
|Musikologist
|7
|So the Republican slammed the liar
|May 25
|Tommy
|1
|Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09)
|May 24
|CaliGirl831
|43
|New resturant in town
|May 15
|mud slanger
|1
|Dr. Schuller Eaten by Power People
|Apr '17
|G vCard
|1
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Apr '17
|Momleft Noaddress
|2
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC