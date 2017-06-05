Montana Democrats just got their ass handed to them. What will it take to get this party started?
The ballroom at Missoula's DoubleTree hotel hummed with excitement and unabashed optimism on the evening of May 25. Montana's polls had just closed at 8 p.m., and dozens of people were already trickling in as a video screen flashed campaign ads and interview clips.…
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Missoula Independent Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|May 25
|Amazenblue
|77
|Missoula Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May 25
|Musikologist
|7
|So the Republican slammed the liar
|May 25
|Tommy
|1
|Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09)
|May 24
|CaliGirl831
|43
|New resturant in town
|May 15
|mud slanger
|1
|Dr. Schuller Eaten by Power People
|Apr '17
|G vCard
|1
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Apr '17
|Momleft Noaddress
|2
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC