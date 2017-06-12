Medical marijuana dispensary owner se...

Medical marijuana dispensary owner sentenced to prison

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Washington Times

The owner of a Montana medical marijuana dispensary network has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana. The Missoulian reports 40-year-old Charlton Victor Campbell was sentenced Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missoula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) May 25 Amazenblue 77
Missoula Music Thread (Jan '14) May 25 Musikologist 7
So the Republican slammed the liar May 25 Tommy 1
Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09) May 24 CaliGirl831 43
New resturant in town May '17 mud slanger 1
Dr. Schuller Eaten by Power People Apr '17 G vCard 1
LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans Apr '17 Momleft Noaddress 2
See all Missoula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missoula Forum Now

Missoula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Missoula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Missoula, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,800,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC