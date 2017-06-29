Mayor Engen puts Missoula on board wi...

Mayor Engen puts Missoula on board with the Paris Climate Agreement

On June 12, Missoula Mayor John Engen announced that he will join more than 300 U.S. mayors who pledge to honor the Paris Climate Agreement, from which President Donald Trump withdrew at the beginning of the month.

