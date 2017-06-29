Mayor Engen puts Missoula on board with the Paris Climate Agreement
On June 12, Missoula Mayor John Engen announced that he will join more than 300 U.S. mayors who pledge to honor the Paris Climate Agreement, from which President Donald Trump withdrew at the beginning of the month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Missoula Independent Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ChaCha Guides. (Feb '07)
|Jun 20
|Timid
|2
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Jun 20
|Brickast
|3
|Dr. Schuller Eaten by Power People
|Jun 20
|Chiggern
|2
|Get Pain medsand others
|Jun 18
|online
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Amazenblue
|77
|Missoula Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|7
|So the Republican slammed the liar
|May '17
|Tommy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC