Man who killed exchange student appeals to US Supreme Court
A Montana man convicted of fatally shooting a German exchange student who was trespassing in his garage is asking the United States Supreme Court to consider his case. The Missoulian reports https://goo.gl/n7WDBD Markus Kaarma's attorneys are asking the high court to consider if their client's requests to have his trial moved because of intense media coverage should have been granted and whether certain jury instructions given at trial should have been allowed.
