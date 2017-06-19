Man who killed exchange student appea...

Man who killed exchange student appeals to US Supreme Court

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KFBB

A Montana man convicted of fatally shooting a German exchange student who was trespassing in his garage is asking the United States Supreme Court to consider his case. The Missoulian reports https://goo.gl/n7WDBD Markus Kaarma's attorneys are asking the high court to consider if their client's requests to have his trial moved because of intense media coverage should have been granted and whether certain jury instructions given at trial should have been allowed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missoula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ChaCha Guides. (Feb '07) Jun 20 Timid 2
LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans Jun 20 Brickast 3
Dr. Schuller Eaten by Power People Jun 20 Chiggern 2
Get Pain medsand others Jun 18 online 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) May 25 Amazenblue 77
Missoula Music Thread (Jan '14) May 25 Musikologist 7
So the Republican slammed the liar May 25 Tommy 1
See all Missoula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missoula Forum Now

Missoula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Missoula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Missoula, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,286 • Total comments across all topics: 281,955,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC