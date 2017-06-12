Lone Moose Meadows LLC v. Boyne Usa Inc

Lone Moose Meadows LLC v. Boyne Usa Inc

LONE MOOSE MEADOWS, LLC, Plaintiff, Counter-Claim Defendant and Appellant, v. BOYNE USA, INC., a Michigan corporation, d/b/a Big Sky Ski & Summer Resort, Defendant, Counter-Claimant and Appellee, COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Quentin M. Rhoades, Robert Erickson, Rhoades Siefert & Erickson, PLLC, Missoula, Montana For Appellee: David M. Wagner, Griffin B. Stevens, Crowley Fleck PLLP, Bozeman, Montana A 1 Lone Moose Meadows, LLC appeals from a summary judgment ruling in favor of Boyne USA, Inc. We affirm.

