Honor restored for Holloman airman
Honor restored for Holloman airman Bones of missing Holloman airman thought to have deserted are identified and his honor is restored Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://www.ruidosonews.com/story/news/local/2017/06/27/honor-restored-holloman-airman/431907001/ In 1974, Airman First Class Rudy Redd Victor, 20, from Shiprock, N.M., a power production specialist assigned to the 4449th Mobility Support Squadron at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., was on leave visiting family members in Arizona and Colorado when he disappeared. Victor was last seen near the Wolf Creek Rest Area, Lewis and Clark County, Mont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ChaCha Guides. (Feb '07)
|Jun 20
|Timid
|2
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Jun 20
|Brickast
|3
|Dr. Schuller Eaten by Power People
|Jun 20
|Chiggern
|2
|Get Pain medsand others
|Jun 18
|online
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Amazenblue
|77
|Missoula Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|7
|So the Republican slammed the liar
|May '17
|Tommy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC