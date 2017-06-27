Honor restored for Holloman airman

Honor restored for Holloman airman

Honor restored for Holloman airman Bones of missing Holloman airman thought to have deserted are identified and his honor is restored Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://www.ruidosonews.com/story/news/local/2017/06/27/honor-restored-holloman-airman/431907001/ In 1974, Airman First Class Rudy Redd Victor, 20, from Shiprock, N.M., a power production specialist assigned to the 4449th Mobility Support Squadron at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., was on leave visiting family members in Arizona and Colorado when he disappeared. Victor was last seen near the Wolf Creek Rest Area, Lewis and Clark County, Mont.

