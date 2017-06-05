Gianforte Files Extension for Court A...

Gianforte Files Extension for Court Appearance

19 hrs ago Read more: Roll Call

Republican Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte faces a misdemeanor assault charge after allegedly attacking a reporter the day before he won a special House election in Montana. Montana's future Rep. Greg Gianforte filed for an extension for his court appearance date after he was charged with a misdemeanor for assaulting a journalist last month.

