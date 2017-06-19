Former Vann's CEO given 2 extra days ...

Former Vann's CEO given 2 extra days to report to prison

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: KFBB

The former CEO of a Montana appliance and electronics retailer must report to a federal prison in Oregon by Thursday to begin serving his sentence of five years and three months. The Missoulian reports a U.S. District Court chief judge granted former Vann's CEO George Manlove's request for two extra days to get to Oregon after he was originally ordered to report on Tuesday to prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missoula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ChaCha Guides. (Feb '07) Tue Timid 2
LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans Tue Brickast 3
Dr. Schuller Eaten by Power People Tue Chiggern 2
Get Pain medsand others Jun 18 online 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) May 25 Amazenblue 77
Missoula Music Thread (Jan '14) May 25 Musikologist 7
So the Republican slammed the liar May 25 Tommy 1
See all Missoula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missoula Forum Now

Missoula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Missoula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Missoula, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,163 • Total comments across all topics: 281,919,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC