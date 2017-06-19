Former Vann's CEO given 2 extra days to report to prison
The former CEO of a Montana appliance and electronics retailer must report to a federal prison in Oregon by Thursday to begin serving his sentence of five years and three months. The Missoulian reports a U.S. District Court chief judge granted former Vann's CEO George Manlove's request for two extra days to get to Oregon after he was originally ordered to report on Tuesday to prison.
