Former UM president to earn $119K as chemistry professor
Former University of Montana President Royce Engstrom will earn $119,000 a year when he returns to teaching as a chemistry professor. The Missoulian reports Engstrom will the third highest-paid professor of the 10 faculty members in the university's chemistry department.
