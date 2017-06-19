Former UM president to earn $119K as ...

Former UM president to earn $119K as chemistry professor

Monday Jun 19

Former University of Montana President Royce Engstrom will earn $119,000 a year when he returns to teaching as a chemistry professor. The Missoulian reports Engstrom will the third highest-paid professor of the 10 faculty members in the university's chemistry department.

