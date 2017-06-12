Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte plea...

Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte pleads guilty to assaulting reporter

Monday Jun 12 Read more: Arkansas Times

Greg Gianforte , who assaulted a reporter the night before he won election to an open seat for U.S. House in Montana, pleaded guilty today to a misdemeanor assault charge in the case. He was sentenced, according to Twitter accounts, to 40 hours community service, 20 hours anger management and $385 fine/fees.

