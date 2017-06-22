City cuts a check, takes ownership of Missoula's water system
Today, Missoula city government cut an $83,863,336 check to Mountain Water, and another for $6.8 million to pay contractors for unpaid work, and finally took ownership of the water system, henceforth to be called Missoula Water.
