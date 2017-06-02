14 University of Montana Employees Sh...

14 University of Montana Employees Show Interest in Buyouts

A University of Montana spokeswoman says 30 percent of its employees offered early retirement buyouts have shown interest in taking the deal. The Missoulian reports University of Montana President Sheila Stearns said Thursday that the buyouts remain a good deal for the university, despite the fact that the low interest would not save as much money as planned.

