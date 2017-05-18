When is a brick more than just a brick?
Melinda Leibinger stood in a cloud of dust, feet planted on the tumble of debris, arms cradling chipped and chalky bricks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Missoula Independent Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New resturant in town
|May 15
|mud slanger
|1
|Dr. Schuller Eaten by Power People
|Apr 18
|G vCard
|1
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Apr '17
|Momleft Noaddress
|2
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Apr '17
|Smoothass
|4
|Michelle's Lower Lip Assigned Zip Code
|Apr '17
|Barry Sucktoro
|1
|It's time to leave the Democrat Party chooses S...
|Apr '17
|The Truth
|1
|gay (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Machine Gun Sammy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC