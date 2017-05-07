Wet Montana Weather Makes Prescribed Forest Fires Difficult
A snowy winter and a wet spring in western Montana are making it hard to conduct prescribed burns to reduce the risk of wildfires later in the year, federal forest managers said. The Bitterroot National Forest hoped to burn about 3 square miles this spring, the Missoulian newspaper reported Sunday .
