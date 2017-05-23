University offers early retirement to 48 faculty members
The University of Montana has offered early retirement incentives to 48 tenured faculty members age 65 and older in an effort to save money. The Missoulian reports the faculty members have until May 31 to decide if they'll accept the offer, which includes receiving 50 percent of their salary this school year.
