University offers early retirement to...

University offers early retirement to 48 faculty members

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KFBB

The University of Montana has offered early retirement incentives to 48 tenured faculty members age 65 and older in an effort to save money. The Missoulian reports the faculty members have until May 31 to decide if they'll accept the offer, which includes receiving 50 percent of their salary this school year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missoula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New resturant in town May 15 mud slanger 1
Dr. Schuller Eaten by Power People Apr '17 G vCard 1
LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans Apr '17 Momleft Noaddress 2
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... Apr '17 Smoothass 4
Michelle's Lower Lip Assigned Zip Code Apr '17 Barry Sucktoro 1
It's time to leave the Democrat Party chooses S... Apr '17 The Truth 1
gay (Aug '16) Mar '17 Machine Gun Sammy 3
See all Missoula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missoula Forum Now

Missoula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Missoula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Missoula, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,227 • Total comments across all topics: 281,245,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC