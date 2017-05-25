UM anthropologist explores indigenous lifestyles of fur trade era in new book
MISSOULA A University of Montana anthropology professor's research is helping to fill holes in the history of indigenous peoples living in the Pacific Northwest during the Fur Trade period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Char-Koosta News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|Amazenblue
|77
|Missoula Music Thread (Jan '14)
|14 hr
|Musikologist
|7
|So the Republican slammed the liar
|Thu
|Tommy
|1
|Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09)
|Wed
|CaliGirl831
|43
|New resturant in town
|May 15
|mud slanger
|1
|Dr. Schuller Eaten by Power People
|Apr '17
|G vCard
|1
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Apr '17
|Momleft Noaddress
|2
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC