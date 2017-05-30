Trump arrives in Sicily ahead of Group of Seven summit
U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Sicily from Brussels on Thursday ahead of a two-day Group of Seven summit at which other leaders are expected to pressure him to soften his stance on trade and climate change. The G7 meeting in the resort town of Taormina is the last leg of a nine-day tour by Trump of the Middle East and Europe -- his first foreign trip since taking office in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|May 25
|Amazenblue
|77
|Missoula Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May 25
|Musikologist
|7
|So the Republican slammed the liar
|May 25
|Tommy
|1
|Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09)
|May 24
|CaliGirl831
|43
|New resturant in town
|May 15
|mud slanger
|1
|Dr. Schuller Eaten by Power People
|Apr '17
|G vCard
|1
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Apr '17
|Momleft Noaddress
|2
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC