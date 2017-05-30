Trump arrives in Sicily ahead of Grou...

Trump arrives in Sicily ahead of Group of Seven summit

Thursday May 25 Read more: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Sicily from Brussels on Thursday ahead of a two-day Group of Seven summit at which other leaders are expected to pressure him to soften his stance on trade and climate change. The G7 meeting in the resort town of Taormina is the last leg of a nine-day tour by Trump of the Middle East and Europe -- his first foreign trip since taking office in January.

