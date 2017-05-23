The Merc's pharmacy facade almost fell down. What happens if it does?
Earlier this month, downtown workers watched from the Florence Building rooftop as the only surviving remnant of the Missoula Mercantile, the pharmacy building, threatened to go the way of Humpty Dumpty all over Higgins Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Missoula Independent Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|MuswellHillUK
|74
|Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09)
|11 hr
|CaliGirl831
|43
|New resturant in town
|May 15
|mud slanger
|1
|Dr. Schuller Eaten by Power People
|Apr '17
|G vCard
|1
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Apr '17
|Momleft Noaddress
|2
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Apr '17
|Smoothass
|4
|Michelle's Lower Lip Assigned Zip Code
|Apr '17
|Barry Sucktoro
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC