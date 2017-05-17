The Latest: Southwestern Montana depu...

The Latest: Southwestern Montana deputy killed in shootout

Tuesday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A sheriff's deputy was killed during a traffic stop early Tuesday, prompting a middle-of-the-night chase across southwestern Montana during which the suspects fired shots at pursuing officers. The pursuit ended east of Missoula with one of the suspects being shot and his father under arrest.

