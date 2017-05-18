The latest bad news for Montana Republican Greg Gianforte: He donated to a white nationalist
Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... Republican Greg Gianforte has been treated to a rash of ugly headlines in the final stretch of his campaign for Montana's lone congressional seat, and the latest is just gnarly: Last year, he donated to an unsuccessful state House candidate named Taylor Rose that the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League have identified as a white nationalist. In fact, Rose received support from a whole host of Republican leaders-after, the Missoulian notes, reports by the SPLC and ADL "gained traction on social media in Montana."
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New resturant in town
|May 15
|mud slanger
|1
|Dr. Schuller Eaten by Power People
|Apr '17
|G vCard
|1
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Apr '17
|Momleft Noaddress
|2
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Apr '17
|Smoothass
|4
|Michelle's Lower Lip Assigned Zip Code
|Apr '17
|Barry Sucktoro
|1
|It's time to leave the Democrat Party chooses S...
|Apr '17
|The Truth
|1
|gay (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Machine Gun Sammy
|3
