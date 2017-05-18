The latest bad news for Montana Republican Greg Gianforte: He donated to a white nationalist

Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... Republican Greg Gianforte has been treated to a rash of ugly headlines in the final stretch of his campaign for Montana's lone congressional seat, and the latest is just gnarly: Last year, he donated to an unsuccessful state House candidate named Taylor Rose that the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League have identified as a white nationalist. In fact, Rose received support from a whole host of Republican leaders-after, the Missoulian notes, reports by the SPLC and ADL "gained traction on social media in Montana."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swing State Project.