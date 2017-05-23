Starters: Kolbasa on Broadway at Baba...

Starters: Kolbasa on Broadway at Babak's Bakery and Deli Mart

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Missoula Independent Online

Olga Babak was grabbing a cup of coffee in Zootown Brew, in January, when she noticed a for-sale sign in the window across Broadway in the former Chop's Teriyaki space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Missoula Independent Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missoula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
So the Republican slammed the liar 1 hr Tommy 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) 3 hr MsObvious 75
Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09) 15 hr CaliGirl831 43
New resturant in town May 15 mud slanger 1
Dr. Schuller Eaten by Power People Apr '17 G vCard 1
LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans Apr '17 Momleft Noaddress 2
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... Apr '17 Smoothass 4
See all Missoula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missoula Forum Now

Missoula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Missoula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Missoula, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,372 • Total comments across all topics: 281,269,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC