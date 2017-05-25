'Send a Fighter to Congress!' Wait, W...

'Send a Fighter to Congress!' Wait, Wait, We Didn't Mean Like That

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: National Review Online

Yes, reporters can be annoying. No, you can't physically assault them because you don't like their questions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missoula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) 8 hr Amazenblue 77
Missoula Music Thread (Jan '14) 9 hr Musikologist 7
So the Republican slammed the liar 22 hr Tommy 1
Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09) Wed CaliGirl831 43
New resturant in town May 15 mud slanger 1
Dr. Schuller Eaten by Power People Apr '17 G vCard 1
LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans Apr '17 Momleft Noaddress 2
See all Missoula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missoula Forum Now

Missoula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Missoula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
 

Missoula, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,953 • Total comments across all topics: 281,291,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC