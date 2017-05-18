Senator's Bill Would Punish DeVos for...

Senator's Bill Would Punish DeVos for Screwing Over Low-Income Students

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Common Dreams

Outraged that a formatting mistake may cost disadvantaged Montana students their chance to earn a college degree, Sen. Jon Tester has come up with a creative way to force Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to reconsider: Hold her salary hostage. Last month, the U.S. Education Department rejected dozens of grant applications to the federal Upward Bound program over minor formatting problems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missoula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New resturant in town May 15 mud slanger 1
Dr. Schuller Eaten by Power People Apr '17 G vCard 1
LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans Apr '17 Momleft Noaddress 2
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... Apr '17 Smoothass 4
Michelle's Lower Lip Assigned Zip Code Apr '17 Barry Sucktoro 1
It's time to leave the Democrat Party chooses S... Apr '17 The Truth 1
gay (Aug '16) Mar '17 Machine Gun Sammy 3
See all Missoula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missoula Forum Now

Missoula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Missoula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Missoula, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,766 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC