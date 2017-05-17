Sebastian native is outstanding colle...

Sebastian native is outstanding college grad: Frank Garcia Jr.

Frank Garcia, Jr. is no stranger to the stage, but this past weekend, the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi theatre major and first generation college student took part in the ultimate final show as he walked the stage to receive a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre.

