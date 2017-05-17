Sebastian native is outstanding college grad: Frank Garcia Jr.
Frank Garcia, Jr. is no stranger to the stage, but this past weekend, the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi theatre major and first generation college student took part in the ultimate final show as he walked the stage to receive a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New resturant in town
|Mon
|mud slanger
|1
|Dr. Schuller Eaten by Power People
|Apr 18
|G vCard
|1
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Apr 17
|Momleft Noaddress
|2
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Apr 17
|Smoothass
|4
|Michelle's Lower Lip Assigned Zip Code
|Apr '17
|Barry Sucktoro
|1
|It's time to leave the Democrat Party chooses S...
|Apr '17
|The Truth
|1
|gay (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Machine Gun Sammy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC