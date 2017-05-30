Republican wins Montana special election despite assault charge

Democratic U.S. Congressional candidate Rob Quist greets supporters during a campaign rally at Draught Works Brewery on May 24, 2017 in Missoula, Montana. BOZEMAN, Mont.: Montana Republican Greg Gianforte narrowly beat a political novice to win a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, barely 24 hours after he was charged with assaulting a reporter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.