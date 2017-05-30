Republican wins Montana special election despite assault charge
Democratic U.S. Congressional candidate Rob Quist greets supporters during a campaign rally at Draught Works Brewery on May 24, 2017 in Missoula, Montana. BOZEMAN, Mont.: Montana Republican Greg Gianforte narrowly beat a political novice to win a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, barely 24 hours after he was charged with assaulting a reporter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|May 25
|Amazenblue
|77
|Missoula Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May 25
|Musikologist
|7
|So the Republican slammed the liar
|May 25
|Tommy
|1
|Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09)
|May 24
|CaliGirl831
|43
|New resturant in town
|May 15
|mud slanger
|1
|Dr. Schuller Eaten by Power People
|Apr '17
|G vCard
|1
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Apr '17
|Momleft Noaddress
|2
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC