On record: Despite the Broken String, by Jacob Robert Stephens
Jacob Robert Stephens is a double threat in that he's an accomplished guitarist-skilled at the sweet-and-mournful melody-and, with a master's degree in creative writing under his belt, he has an ear for just the right words and images.
