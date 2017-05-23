On Record: Charcoal Squids, by Charcoal Squids
Missoula is one of those lucky places where, often enough, talented musicians move in from somewhere else as an essentially ready-to-go band, put down roots and blow everybody's minds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Missoula Independent Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|MuswellHillUK
|74
|Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09)
|11 hr
|CaliGirl831
|43
|New resturant in town
|May 15
|mud slanger
|1
|Dr. Schuller Eaten by Power People
|Apr '17
|G vCard
|1
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Apr '17
|Momleft Noaddress
|2
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Apr '17
|Smoothass
|4
|Michelle's Lower Lip Assigned Zip Code
|Apr '17
|Barry Sucktoro
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC