Oil prices rise as market awaits extended output cut
As expected, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries , along with other non-OPEC members, agreed to extend a cut in oil supplies of 1.8 million barrels per day until the end of the first quarter of 2018 to reduce a glut of supply. The extended reductions are likely to be carried out once again in tandem with a dozen non-members led by top oil producer Russian Federation, which reduced output with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries from January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|Amazenblue
|77
|Missoula Music Thread (Jan '14)
|6 hr
|Musikologist
|7
|So the Republican slammed the liar
|19 hr
|Tommy
|1
|Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09)
|Wed
|CaliGirl831
|43
|New resturant in town
|May 15
|mud slanger
|1
|Dr. Schuller Eaten by Power People
|Apr '17
|G vCard
|1
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Apr '17
|Momleft Noaddress
|2
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC