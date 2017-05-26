Oil prices rise as market awaits extended output cut

As expected, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries , along with other non-OPEC members, agreed to extend a cut in oil supplies of 1.8 million barrels per day until the end of the first quarter of 2018 to reduce a glut of supply. The extended reductions are likely to be carried out once again in tandem with a dozen non-members led by top oil producer Russian Federation, which reduced output with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries from January.

