Oil prices rise as market awaits exte...

Oil prices rise as market awaits extended output cut

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

As expected, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries , along with other non-OPEC members, agreed to extend a cut in oil supplies of 1.8 million barrels per day until the end of the first quarter of 2018 to reduce a glut of supply. The extended reductions are likely to be carried out once again in tandem with a dozen non-members led by top oil producer Russian Federation, which reduced output with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries from January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missoula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) 5 hr Amazenblue 77
Missoula Music Thread (Jan '14) 6 hr Musikologist 7
So the Republican slammed the liar 19 hr Tommy 1
Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09) Wed CaliGirl831 43
New resturant in town May 15 mud slanger 1
Dr. Schuller Eaten by Power People Apr '17 G vCard 1
LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans Apr '17 Momleft Noaddress 2
See all Missoula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missoula Forum Now

Missoula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Missoula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Missoula, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,543 • Total comments across all topics: 281,288,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC