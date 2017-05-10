Montana sees rise in tourists, but they're getting thriftier
A new report says more tourists came to Montana in 2016 than the year before, but they spent less money. The University of Montana Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research's report says 12.35 million people visited the state last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Schuller Eaten by Power People
|Apr 18
|G vCard
|1
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Apr 17
|Momleft Noaddress
|2
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Apr 17
|Smoothass
|4
|Michelle's Lower Lip Assigned Zip Code
|Apr '17
|Barry Sucktoro
|1
|It's time to leave the Democrat Party chooses S...
|Apr '17
|The Truth
|1
|gay (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Machine Gun Sammy
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC