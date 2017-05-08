Montana Man Pleads Guilty to Smothering Infant to Death
The Missoulian reports https://goo.gl/AY9XTA 26-year-old Marc Palmer was initially charged with deliberate homicide, but he pleaded guilty Monday to the lesser charge as part of a deal with prosecutors. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 18. Emergency crews were called to a Missoula home early on March 30, 2016, on a report that a child was not breathing.
