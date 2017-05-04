MDT proposes multi-use path and sidewalk project in Pablo
The Montana Department of Transportation would like to notify the public and seek comments on a proposal to construct a new multi-use path along the east side of U.S. Highway 93 and new sidewalk with Americans with Disabilities Act facilities at Big Knife Lane.
