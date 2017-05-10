Lumber Mill Becomes Mixed-Use Development

Old Sawmill District photo Old Sawmill District of Missoula, Mont., is being converted into a $125 million residential, retail and commercial development. Old Sawmill District of Missoula, Mont., is being converted into a $125 million residential, retail and commercial development that will feature four condominium buildings under the name Polleys Square, and a mixed-use building offering high-end apartments for rent called Cambium Place.

