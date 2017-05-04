Looking for a job in tech? Try this g...

Looking for a job in tech? Try this gorgeous state

Though it does not have a reputation as a top state for technology, Montana's IT sector is now growing nearly seven times as fast as the state's overall economy. The state is expected to add nearly 1,000 new tech jobs in 2017, according to a University of Montana survey of 220 Montana-based tech companies.

