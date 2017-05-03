First Friday, May 2017
The Weather Channel is predicting a warm and sunny First Friday for us on May 5th! Let's take a look at what art events are in store: Professor MaryAnn Bonjorni and Ed Morrissey will host another round of Icon-O-Clash this First Friday from 7-9pm. Join them above the Union Club bar as they facilitate the upgrading of old thrift store paintings into customized works of art before your very eyes! The proceeds of each sale go to support unique School of Art endeavors like these.
